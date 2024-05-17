Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal Sees Tourist Surge Due to Annual Summer Festival (Watch)

As the summer festival commences in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, known as the "queen of mountains," there is a noticeable uptick in tourist arrivals each day. The festival features a flower exhibition, drawing visitors from different parts of the country.

Kodaikanal is a town and hill station in Dindigul district in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. It is situated at an altitude of 2,225 m (7,300 ft) in the Palani hills of the Western Ghats. Kodaikanal was established in 1845 to serve as a refuge from the high temperatures and tropical diseases during the summer in the plains. It is a popular tourist destination and is referred to as the "Princess of Hill stations" with much of the local economy is based on the hospitality industry serving tourism.