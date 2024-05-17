Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal Sees Tourist Surge Due to Annual Summer Festival (Watch)

May 17, 2024

As the summer festival commences in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, known as the "queen of mountains," there is a noticeable uptick in tourist arrivals each day. The festival features a flower exhibition, drawing visitors from different parts of the country.

Kodaikanal is a town and hill station in Dindigul district in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. It is situated at an altitude of 2,225 m (7,300 ft) in the Palani hills of the Western Ghats. Kodaikanal was established in 1845 to serve as a refuge from the high temperatures and tropical diseases during the summer in the plains. It is a popular tourist destination and is referred to as the "Princess of Hill stations" with much of the local economy is based on the hospitality industry serving tourism. 

