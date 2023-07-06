Tamil woman urges govt to bring murdered husband's body from Germany

Chennai, July 6 A woman from Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu has requested the Union External Affairs Ministry to bring home the mortal remains of her husband Prakash Panneerselvam (33) who was murdered in Germany.

In her petition, 23-year-old P. Divya stated that her husband was murdered in Germany by a co-worker also hailing from Tamil Nadu last week.

The woman said that she got to know about her husband's death from other Tamil workers.

She said that later, the officials from the Indian embassy in Germany had called her and taken the details of Prakash Panneerselvam.

Her husband was working as a welder in the middle east and was lured by another person to take up a job in Hungary as a welder on a higher package, Divya said.

Prakash had paid an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh rupees for the Visa and flight tickets to Hungary and reached the European country in March 2022, the petition said.

On reaching Hungary, her husband found that his job was not as a welder but a cable layer.

While working in the Hungarian company, a group of Germans who were working in the same company took some Indians, including her husband, to Germany in April 2023.

She also said that her husband had not received any salary for the past few months.

Divya has sought the Tamil Nadu government's help in bringing back the body to India and to help get the pending salary released.

--IANS

