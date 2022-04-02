TDP seeks probe into contaminated food served at Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Anganwadi wing state president, Achanta Sunitha, on Saturday urged the State Food Commission to conduct an inquiry into poor quality food, illness and death of children at Anganwadi centres in the State.

Sunitha wrote an open letter to State Food Commission member secretary S. Dilli Rao, seeking stringent action to ensure proper management of Anganwadi centres.

In the TDP field level enquiries, it was revealed that a series of incidents of food poisoning and deaths of children took place.

"Over 14 children became ill after taking food at Kuppili Anganwadi at Etcherla in Srikakulam district. It was found that a lack of proper government supervision was resulting in such incidents. Contractors were supplying stale eggs to Anganwadi centres. These eggs later turned out to be a life threat to the children," said Sunitha.

The TDP leader alleged that children were getting exposed to fatal diseases after eating contaminated food that was stale and of cheap quality ingredients.

"The present Government totally neglected full meals, Gorumudda, Giri Gorumuddalu, Food Basket and such programmes as they were introduced during the TDP regime," said Sunitha.

The TDP leader also pointed out that milk supply was not given to Anganwadi children for two months last year. It was because dues worth Rs. 130 crore were not paid to the Karnataka Milk Federation.

Expressing serious concern, Sunitha informed that the TDP had already given a memorandum on the alarming situation in Anganwadis to the woman and child welfare department officials.

"If these officials kept a close watch on the activities of Anganwadis, the situation would certainly improve," informed Sunitha in an official release.

The TDP leader stressed the need for the recently formed Food Commission to take steps for ensuring the supply of healthy food and better conditions for Anganwadi children and the need to hold district-level inquiries into the untoward incidents at Anganwadi centres.

( With inputs from ANI )

