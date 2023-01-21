Teachers' recruitment scam: ED arrests Trinamool's Kuntal Ghosh

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam, informed sources said.

Banerjee is a youth leader from Hoogly and a part of the ruling dispensation in West Bengal.

The ED raided Ghosh's residence in connection with the alleged scam on Friday.

Ghosh is considered close to Shantanu Banerjee. Both Banerjee and Ghosh are youth leaders and have been accused of acting as middlemen in the case, confirmed sources.

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.

( With inputs from ANI )

