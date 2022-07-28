Teenage girl goes missing in Mangolpuri

New Delhi, July 28 A 14-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnapped from outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, a police offcial said on Thursday.

A manhunt had been launched to nab the accused and rescue the girl.

On Wednesday, police got a PCR call regarding kidnapping of a girl in Mangolpuri. A case under section 363 IPC was registered and an investigation taken up.

While investigating, the police found that the suspected accused identified as Mukesh, 32, was missing from his house.

"The suspect's brother Laxman was interrogated and tuition teacher of the missing girl was also quizzed. CDRA of suspected person mobile number is awaited. Wireless message has been flashed. Sincere efforts are n to trace the girl," the official said.

