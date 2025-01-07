Telangana Animal Cruelty: 21 Dogs Thrown To Death From Bridge in Sangareddy's Eddumailaram Village

A horrific case of animal cruelty has shocked the residents of Eddumailaram village in Telangana's Sangareddy district, where 21 dogs tragically lost their lives after being thrown off a 40-foot-high bridge by unidentified individuals. The cruel act involved tying the dogs' legs and mouths before they were tossed from the bridge, leaving them unable to escape or survive the fall. Furthermore, 11 other dogs remain in critical condition, raising concerns about the brutality they endured.

The horrifying discovery was made on January 4 when a distress call was received by Citizens for Animals, a welfare organization dedicated to the rescue and care of animals. The group was alerted to the situation after hearing the agonizing cries of the dogs. Upon reaching the site, volunteers were met with a gruesome sight—surviving dogs were found amidst the decomposing bodies of their fallen companions. Some of the carcasses were so badly decomposed that they were infested with maggots, while others had floated in the stagnant water, suggesting that the animals had been abandoned for an extended period, left to die in the harshest conditions.

Prithvi Paneru, a volunteer with Citizens for Animals, described the scene as nothing short of a nightmare. "It was one of the most disturbing scenes we have ever witnessed. The surviving dogs were weak and traumatized, and we could only imagine the horrors they had endured," he said. In response to the distressing situation, the welfare organization called in help from Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) and People for Animals (PFA), Hyderabad, to assist in the rescue efforts. After hours of painstaking work, the teams managed to rescue 11 of the critically injured dogs, who were rushed to a PFA shelter in Nagole, Hyderabad, where they are currently receiving intensive medical care. The Telangana police have filed a case regarding the incident and are investigating the matter, hoping to bring the culprits to justice. The act of animal cruelty has sparked outrage among the local community and animal welfare groups, leading to calls for stricter laws and enforcement to protect animals from such heinous treatment.