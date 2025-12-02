Telangana BJP calls for protests against CM’s remarks on Hindu gods

Hyderabad, Dec 2 The BJP in Telangana has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of “insulting” Hindus and Hindu deities, and called for state-wide protests on Wednesday.

State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao appealed to BJP cadres and Hindu society to participate in the protests.

He alleged that by using derogatory language against Hindu deities and gods, and making inappropriate remarks against Hindu society, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has exposed his hatred towards Hindus.

The BJP leaders reacted strongly to the comments made by the Chief Minister at the meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) executive on Tuesday.

“How many gods do Hindus believe in? Three crore? Why so many? There is one god for the unmarried, another god for those who want to marry a second time, another for those who drink alcohol. There is Yellamma, Pochamma and Maisamma if you want to drink Toddy and slaughter a chicken. There is a god for those who eat dal also,” the Chief Minister said.

The State BJP president said that Congress has a history of insulting Hinduism, from inventing the myth of “Hindu terror” to mocking Hindu gods.

“Rahul Gandhi even claimed Hindu groups were a bigger threat than Islamic terrorists. Revanth is only continuing that legacy. He shows all the traits of the MMC —Muslim League Maoist Congress, as PM Modi rightly says. A Congressi will never dare question any other community’s traditions… But he will always be the first to mock Hindus,” Ramchander Rao posted on X.

Union Minister for Coal G. Kishan Reddy condemned the Chief Minister’s comments. “It is deplorable that Revanth Reddy, being a Hindu, made such comments about Hindus and Hindu deities. Even in the recent Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, Revanth Reddy had said that Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress,” he said.

The BJP leader said Revanth Reddy may be speaking in such a language about Hindus and deities because of the association with MIM.

“The time has come for all Hindus to unite in Telangana too; the time has come to show the power of Hindus to Revanth Reddy and the entire Congress party,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister’s comments exposed the hatred Congress holds towards Hindus and Hindu gods.

“Strongly condemn the comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy insulting Hindus and Hindu deities. The Congress has always been a party that bends before the AIMIM. Revanth Reddy himself said Congress is a Muslim party - that statement alone exposes their mindset. Congress carries deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus,” the BJP leader said.

“The BRS too has repeatedly demeaned Hindu gods and Hindu culture. This is exactly why we warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS accidentally won, Hindus would not be able to step out with dignity. The CM’s latest comments prove the BJP was right. The hatred Congress holds towards Hindus and Hindu gods now stands exposed. It is time for the Hindu community to think seriously. Will you stay divided and continue to endure humiliation, or will you unite and assert your strength?” he asked.

