Telangana Cylinder Blast: 20 Huts Gutted in Fire After Explosion of Gas Cylinders in Karimnagar – Watch

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday, February 20, in the Karimnagar district of Telangana after 4 to 5 gas cylinders exploded. According to the report, no casualties were reported in the incident. Fire officials are at the spot to douse the fire.

Firefighters from the local fire station quickly responded to the scene and are working to douse the blaze. The cause of the cylinder explosion is still under investigation, but it is believed to have resulted from a gas leak.

In a video shared on the social media website X (formerly known as Twitter), huge black clouds of smoke can be seen emanating from the site.

Local residents have been evacuated from nearby houses as a safety precaution, and efforts are being made to ensure the fire does not spread to nearby buildings.

Authorities are reminding the public about the importance of proper maintenance and inspection of gas cylinders to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.