Telangana Cylinder Blast: Oil Lamp Causes Gas Cylinder Explosion in Karimnagar; Visuals Surface

A potentially disastrous situation was narrowly avoided in the Karimnagar district of Telangana when a massive fire broke out in a house following a gas cylinder explosion due to an oil lamp. No casualties were reported as all residents were away attending the Samakka Saralamma Jatara festival. However, the exact time of the incident remains unclear.

The shocking blast visuals were caught on camera and went viral on social media websites. Videos circulating online show plumes of smoke and flames engulfing the house, with people screaming in the vicinity. The extent of damage to the property is yet to be determined.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage. No official statements have been released regarding the incident as of yet.