Telangana: JAC, transport unions staged protest against MVA yesterday

A massive protest was carried out by the members of the Joint Action Committee and Transport Union on Tuesday at Indira Park in Hyderabad against the implementation of new rules of the motor vehicle act.

The transporters and auto, bus and lorry unions staged a protest under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee against the state and central government to withdraw the Motor Vehicle Act 2019, told the JAC Convenor of All India Trade Union Congress, B Venkatesham.

He said, "The CM K. Chandrashekar Rao earlier in the assembly said that the state will not implement the amended act. But, since April 1, the act has been implemented here. We have been charged with a penalty of Rs 50 as a settlement for vehicle fitness renewal as ordered by the central government. For the last two years due to COVID-19 the Cab driver, Lorry and bus drivers have been in trouble."

Venkatesham further said, "We demand the central government to withdraw the Motor vehicle act and the state government not to implement the amended act" while adding, "if the government does not fulfill our demands, we will further stage protest in front of the official residence of CM, Pragathi Bhavan."

( With inputs from ANI )

