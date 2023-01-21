Telangana: Krishna Express receives hoax bomb threat call

The Railway Police in Telangana's Hyderabad has booked a case after an alleged bomb threat call was received by one Krishna Express train at the Moula Ali Railway Station. The call later turned out to be a hoax, the authorities said on Friday.

The Superintendent of Police, Railways, Anuradha said that the train officials immediately called the Railway police and bomb squad, who checked the entire train and disclosed the call as "fake".

"Today, the Railways department received a bomb threat call to the Krishna Express train while it was stationed at Moula Ali railway station with passengers. Immediately, the Railway police along with the bomb squad checked the entire express and the call turned out to be fake," SP Railways Anuradha said on Friday.

The police have registered the case and taken up the investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

