Telangana Lift Accident: Security Guard Stuck in Lift for Over an Hour in Nizamabad, Visuals Surface

In an unfortunate incident on Wednesday, January 17, a security guard named Mahender Goud got stuck in the lift of the Kotagalli shopping complex in the Nizamabad district of Telangana. Mahender, who works for the nearby HDFC Bank, found himself in a life-threatening situation as his upper body got trapped inside the lift while both his legs remained outside.

Struggling to breathe freely as his body was squeezed between the wall and the lift, Mahender screamed for help. The locals responded quickly, and the fire brigade was called to the scene for the rescue. After being stuck for over an hour, Mahender was eventually freed and subsequently shifted to Nizamabad Government Hospital for treatment.

Visuals From the Accident Site

Reports suggest that Mahender used the lift while exiting the washroom in the shopping complex. The lift unexpectedly started going up as he stepped out, and it remains unclear if there was a technical issue with the lift or how the security guard got stuck in it.