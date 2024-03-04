Telangana man kills his three children, commits suicide

Hyderabad, March 4 In a horrific act, a man in Telangana's Rangareddy allegedly killed his three children before committing suicide, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tangutur village of Shankarpally mandal in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad.

According to police, Ravi, 35, hanged himself from a tree after killing his three sons, aged between 6 and 13.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Ravi strangled the children to death and then killed himself on Sunday night.

The incident came to light on Monday.

Police said the man had enrolled some people in a multi-level marketing scheme, promising them high returns. As he failed to repay the promised amount in the specified period, the villagers had started demanding the money.

A police officer said Ravi had an argument with his wife over the issue on Sunday and she left for her parents’ house leaving behind their six-year-old son. He also brought back his two other sons, aged 11 and 13, enrolled in a residential school, strangled all three to death and then hanged himself.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

