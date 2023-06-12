Telangana Police grill suspects after nurse's brutal murder

Hyderabad, June 12 Police in Telangana's Vikarabad district are questioning a few suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a trainee nurse.

The victim's brother-in-law, who had beaten her up, was also being grilled by the police.

Sirisha (19) was found murdered on Sunday. Her body was found in a pond near Kallapur village under Parigi police station limits.

The girl, who was working as a trainee nurse at a private hospital in Vikarabad town, had left her house on Saturday night after a fight with father, Jangaiah and brother-in-law Anil, who had thrashed her for not cooking food.

As she was not found despite a frantic search by the family members till late in the night, they lodged a missing complaint with the police. The next day her body was found in a pond, about a kilometer from the village.

Police found multiple injuries on her body. The assailant is suspected to have pierced her eyes with a sharp edged weapon. Injuries were also found on head, hands and legs. Police also suspect that she was strangled to death.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday. A police officer said they were waiting for an autopsy report.

Meanwhile, the police picked up Jangaiah and Anil for questioning. After analyzing Sirisha's call data, some other suspects were also being questioned.

After completing her Class 12, Sirisha was studying nursing and was working at a private hospital in Vikarabad. As her mother was not well and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, she along with elder brother Srikanth were taking care of her.

Jangaiah, who along with his younger son, Srinivas was staying home and there was no one to cook, insisted that Sirisha return home. On Saturday night, she had a fight with her father after she refused to cook the food. Srinivas telephoned Anil, husband of Sirisha's elder sister. Anil rushed there, admonished her and even beat her up. As both father and brother-in-law thrashed her, Sirisha was upset and left the house.

When she did not return home, her family members began searching for her. As their efforts proved futile, they lodged a missing complaint with police. The next day she was found murdered.

Police were trying to find out if Sirisha met somebody known to her after leaving the house.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor