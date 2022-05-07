Telangana: Singapore defence delegation visits MCEME in Secunderabad

A four-member Singapore Armed Forces delegation led by Col Pang Lead Shuan visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Thursday.

The delegation interacted with Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME, and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME and other senior Officers at the college, said a press release.

The Singapore Army delegation was briefed on the various training activities being undertaken at MCEME including the best practices being followed at the institution, innovative training methodologies and other unique initiatives, added the press release.

The Singapore Armed Forces delegation, during their visit, was shown the state-of-the art training facilities including modern labs dealing with niche technologies. The delegation also visited the Simulator Development Division (SDD), where various simulators and projects developed by SDD were displayed, as per the press release. The visit to Hyderabad was a part of the 12th India Singapore Army to Army Staff Talks (AATS) and was aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

MCEME is a premier training institution of the Indian Army which imparts quality training in various engineering disciplines and domains. A large number of trainees from friendly foreign countries are also undergoing training at MCEME.

( With inputs from ANI )

