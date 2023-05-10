Telangana SSC results declared; 86.60pc of regular candidates pass

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 ( ): The Telangana State SSC or class 10 Public Examination results were declared on Wednesday by the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The pass percentage of Regular Candidates in the examinations is 86.60pc while the pass percentage of Private Candidates is 44.51pc.

Out of 4,84,370 Regular candidates who appeared for the examination, 4,19,460 candidates passed the exam. 3,335 private candidates passed out of 7,492 candidates who appeared for the exam. The results are available on the websites results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

Sabitha Indra Reddy congratulated all the students who passed the examination while urging the students who did not pass not to take any unwise decisions.

The pass percentage of Girls is higher than Boys among regular and private candidates. 2,793 schools secured 100% passes whereas 25 schools secured 0% passes. Nirmal district secured the highest pass percentage of 99%, followed by Siddipet with 98.65% and Sangareddy with 97.29%.

Vikarabad district secured the lowest pass percentage of 59.46%. The Telangana State Residential Schools secured the highest pass percentage of 98.25% and the Government Schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 72.39%. The private schools secured a pass percentage of 90.9%. The exams were conducted on 100% syllabus this year as opposed to 70% syllabus the previous year.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled from June 14 to June 22. The last date for the students to pay the exam fees to their heads of school is May 26. The students can also apply for recounting and re-verification within 15 days of the release of results. The candidates who apply for re-verification need not apply for recounting. .

