Telangana: Truck carrying transformer oil catches fire on Mumbai Highway; no casualties

A truck carrying transformer oil caught fire on the Mumbai Highway in Beeramguda area here on Tuesday morning, and a car parked beside it also gutted, police said.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, they said

According to Sangareddy District Fire Officer V Srinivas, "A truck carrying transformer oil in drums caught fire due to mechanical heat of the engine. The fire also spread to a car that was parked beside it."

"We received the call at the Hyderabad fire control room at 6:54 am. The message was immediately passed to the local fire station. The incident occurred on the Mumbai Highway, Beeramguda, RCpuram mandal," said Srinivas.

The fire officers reached the spot and doused the fire, he added.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor