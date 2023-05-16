Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

New Delhi [India], May 16 : India's youngest cargo airline Pradhaan Air Express and Teleport, the logistics venture of Capital A (formerly the AirAsia Group) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of air cargo Europe/transport logistic trade fair in Munich, Germany.

With the capacity sharing agreement, Teleport intends to use the capacity on the world's first A320 converted freighter operated by Pradhaan Air Express to penetrate the Indian and Southeast Asian market further and in particular between New Delhi, Hanoi, Bangkok and Chennai routes.

Nipun Anand, founder and CEO, Pradhaan Air Express, said, "We are excited to partner with Teleport and with the growth of our business. As a young cargo airline, we are looking for meaningful partnerships and collaborations. This partnership allows us to explore more successful collaborations in the market."

Francis Antony, Group Head Cargo Commercial, Teleport expressed his happiness to sign MoU with Pradhaan Air Express and said that the new partnership will help them to offer more capacity and consolidate their position in the market.

"We are happy to sign up with Pradhaan Air Express and increase the capacity offerings for our customers in Southeast Asia and the larger Asia Pacific region. With the growing e-commerce market, the new partnership will help us to offer more capacity and consolidate our position in the market," he said.

Teleport was established in 2018 by consolidating the belly capacity of all AirAsia airlines under a single comprehensive network. Today, Teleport is an air logistics solutions provider, building its leadership in the Asean market with an extensive combined air logistics capacity network, comprising full freighters and passenger belly capacity of 205 wide- and narrow-body AirAsia aircraft.

Teleport also plans to deploy three A321 freighters into its fleet in the coming months.

