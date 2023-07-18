Temple priest lynched to death in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, July 18 A Shiv temple priest was lynched to death by a group of miscreants in Bihar’s Vaishali district, sources said on Tuesday.

Shiv Narayan Giri lived on the temple premises in Astpur Satpura village under Bhagwanpur police station in the district. “On the second Monday of the Sawan month, a large number of devotees had assembled at the temple to offer water (Jal) on the Shivling. Among them, four people started playing music on the loud speaker. When I objected, they beat me,” said Vikas Kumar, the nephew of Shiv Narayan Giri.

