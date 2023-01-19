Ten months after murder, two held for killing woman and dumping her body in Bulandshahr

New Delhi, Jan 19 Two persons, including a differently abled (limbic disability) man, who were inspired by Charles Shobhraj and shot dead an elderly woman were held ten months after the incident, the police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the accused were identified as Mohammed Shakir Ali and Mohameed Faiz.

"In March 2022, they killed one Sushilwati and dumped her body in Bulandshahr. They had got her original property documents and were planning to sell it. Shakir Ali is differently abled. He used his disability to gain the sympathy of females. He also used Hindu names and identity cards to become familiar with women," said DCP Sagar Kalsi.

The official said that both the accused were held from Kamla Nehru Park area following a tip off when they were going in a car. Two pistols and live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

During investigation, Shakir Ali disclosed that he used to work as a tailor and property broker. He saw a movie on Charles Shobraj, and inspired by him, he was using women for his benefit.

He became familiar with a prostitute in Laxmi Nagar in Delhi and started working as her pimp. He also used her money for his financial transactions.

"He also came in contact with 2-3 more women using his fake Hindu identity and started using them for his financial benefit. The whereabouts of all these women is yet to be ascertained. Mohd. Shakir hid his real identity and introduced himself as Rajesh. For this he also created a fake Voter ID Card in the name of Rajesh from the SDM's office, a PAN Card in the same name and opened a bank account," the police said.

The official said that Ali even gave false surety for several accused in court in the name of Rajesh with the connivance of an advocate. He also bought a Maruti Baleno car, defaulted on the EMIs and filed a false FIR of theft.

The official said that Sushilwati wanted to sell her flat in DLF. Ali became friendly and visited her flat after which both entered into an agreement of Rs 25 lakh.

"The accused obtained possession of the flat without paying the full amount. Later Ali came to know about her other properties and decided to kill her in order to grab them. They shot dead the victim and dumped her body," the police added.

The Delhi police contacted the Bulandshahr police who confirmed that they had recovered a body identified as being of Sushilwati and a murder case was lodged against unknown persons in the matter.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

