Terrorist associate arrested in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 22 A terrorist associate linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has been arrested in a joint operation by the police, CRPF and army at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Police said Awantipora Police along with Army's 55 RR and 185 Bn of the CRPF arrested a terrorist associate linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM in Awantipora.

He has been identified as Umer Farooq Bhat.

Incriminating materials including a hand grenade has been recovered from his possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terror associate was involved in providing shelter, logistic support, transportation of arms/ammunition and assisting the terrorists to shift their locations," police said.

"Besides, he was also passing sensitive information regarding movement of police/security forces to the terrorists of the proscribed outfit JeM."

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

