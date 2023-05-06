T'gana to send aircraft to evacuate its citizens from Manipur

Hyderabad, May 6 The Telangana government will send a special aircraft to Imphal to evacuate stranded students and citizens from violence-hit Manipur, state police chief said on Saturday.

According to Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, the flight is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on the morning of May 7.

The special helpline cell at the DGP office is coordinating the evacuation.

The DGP earlier announced setting up an emergency helpline for Telangana citizens stranded in Manipur.

He said Telangana Police is coordinating with Manipur Police to provide support.

Citizens can contact Telangana helpline number 7901643283 Sumathi, IPS, DIG for assistance.

The phone lines are open round-the-clock and citizens can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in.



