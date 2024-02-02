Thalapathy Vijay Launches Political Party, Names it Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam

Renowned Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay declared his entry into politics on Friday, unveiling the name of his newly formed political party as 'Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam'. Often touted as the next Rajinikanth of Tamil cinema, Vijay has harbored political ambitions for more than a decade.

In an official statement, the actor confirmed that the party has been registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI). He stated, I humbly wish to state that the party’s general council and executive committee have decided neither to contest nor to extend support to any party in the general elections 2024.

In 2009, Vijay launched his fan club "Vijay Makkal Iyakkam" in Pudukottai on July 26, 2009 to carry out philanthropic activities. The organization supported the AIADMK alliance in the 2011 assembly elections.The organization participated in the local body elections in Tamil Nadu in October 2021, securing victory in 115 out of the 169 contested seats.