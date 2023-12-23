Thane cops nab Haryana man who clobbered wife, two kids to death with bat

Thane (Maharashtra), Dec 23 The Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested the prime accused in the sensational triple murder case of Kasarvadavali in less than 72 hours from his native place in Haryana, an official said here on Saturday.

Deploying tech-intel, a Crime Branch team zeroed on the absconder, Amit Dharamveer Bagdi, 29, in Haryana's Hisar where he was holed up after pounding his wife and two minor kids to death with a bat on December 21.

Bagdi allegedly killed his wife Bhavna, 24, son Ankush, 8 and daughter Khushi, 6, at his brother's home, on Thursday morning, before fleeing to his native place Kharar-Alipur in Hisar district.

Described as an alcoholic and jobless, Bagdi had gone to meet his family at his brother Vikas Dharamveer Bagdi's home in Shendoba Chowk and even lived with them normally for three days.

However, after Vikas Bagdi left home for work around dawn on Thursday, Bagdi picked up a cricket bat of his son and hammered the trio before fleeing from there, police said. That afternoon, when Vikas Bagdi returned home he found the three bodies and informed the Kasarvadavali Police Station.

An official said that Bagdi is being brought from Haryana to Thane for investigation and to find out the exact motives behind the heinous crime.

