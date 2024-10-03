‘Thank you very much’, says Maha political parties after Marathi accorded classical status

Mumbai, Oct 3 All the political parties of Maharashtra hailed the Union Cabinet's decision after the Central government approved the classical status of the Marathi language ahead of the Assembly election.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that finally, Marathi got the status of a classic language. “A fight was successful. For this, the Maharashtra government had continuously pursued with the Centre. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Many Marathi speakers, thinkers, language scholars, writers and critics helped in this work. Thank you very much,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for giving the classical language status.

“A historic and golden day. Very proud moment! We are fortunate to speak Marathi, and truly blessed to hear Marathi. Religion, creed, and caste, one knows Marathi. In this world, Marathi is considered a mother,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision, saying that the Marathi-speaking people and the Marathi language lovers all over the world are happy with the Union Cabinet’s historic decision.

“It was the demand of Maharashtra for the last several decades. Due to this decision, the glorious history of the Marathi language and rich cultural splendour will reach all over the world. It will help the Marathi language to become a language of knowledge and a language of wealth. For taking this proud decision for Maharashtra, I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire union cabinet. Congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Maharashtra, Marathi-speaking people and Marathi language lovers,” he wrote on X.

Union Minister of Road Nitin Gadkari said that under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi the Union Cabinet has granted Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit the prestigious status of classical languages.

“This historic decision reinforces the government's dedication to preserving and promoting India’s diverse linguistic heritage. The Modi government celebrates our rich cultural legacy and remains committed to popularising regional languages. Heartfelt congratulations to everyone,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said today is a happy day for the whole of Maharashtra as Marathi, a mother tongue has attained the status of a classical language.

He, however, mentioned that the proposal to grant the status of classical language to Marathi language was pending with the Union government for the last 10 years.

“During the coalition government in Maharashtra, the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had submitted an expert committee report on Marathi language to the Centre recommending to accord the status of a Classical Language to Marathi,” he said.

He added a committee of Marathi language experts and researchers was established on January 10, 2012, under the chairmanship of senior writer Ranganath Pathare.

“The committee conducted research and submitted a report to the state government. It is clear that election defeat is the only thing that makes the central government take this decision. Today our mother tongue (Mayboli) has got a place of honour because of the fear of defeat in the elections, the wait of ten years is over today,” Wadettiwar said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said that on the eve of the Assembly elections, the Marathi language got the status of a classical language.

“Thinker William Gladstone's saying 'Justice delayed is justice denied' is apt. At least three generations of Marathi people were pressing the demand. The generations, institutions, organizations, and writers who fought for this, it is their victory. The fight will continue for the Marathi language to benefit from this status,” he added.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe thanked the Union Cabinet and PM Narendra Modi, concerned ministers and departments.

“This is a step in the right direction for further growth of the Marathi language,” she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Marathi is India’s pride.

“Congratulations to this phenomenal language being accorded the status of a Classical Language. This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of the Indian language. I am sure with the status of a Classical language, many more people will be motivated to learn it,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

