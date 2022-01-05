Thank your CM, at least I reached Bathinda airport alive: PM reacts to security lapse

PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on a flyover in Punjab on Wednesday for nearly 20 minutes due to farmers blocking the flyover. The PM's cavalcade was stuck on the flyover and private cars could be seen approaching the cavalcade, which was a major security lapse. It is alleged that the Punjab government failed to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road. The Ministry of Home Affairs alleged a “major lapse in the security of PM Narendra Modi” who was in Punjab to attend some events.

He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements were made by the DGP Punjab Police," the MHA said.PM Modi was slated to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. But due to rain and poor visibility, it was decided that he would travel by road, which would take more than 2 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his return to Bathinda airport, told officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I returned to the Bathinda Airport alive).Punjab government spokesperson Dr Raj Kumar Verka denied allegations of a security lapse. He said, "The allegations of security breach are baseless. The rally flopped as BJP leaders failed to attract crowds."