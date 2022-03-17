"The film shows half-truth" says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after watching 'The Kashmir Files'

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel after watching 'The Kashmir Files' said “...the film shows half-truth. It does not suggest any solution and no attempt is made in this direction… It only shows violence which does not make any sense."

He further added, “An attempt was made to give a political message. It is shown in the film that the VP Singh government, which was then in power (at the Centre) with the BJP’s support, did not try to stop the Kashmiri Pandits (exodus), rather asked them to leave."

“The Army was not sent there (by the Centre). When former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, the Army was sent there,” Baghel added.

Taking a dig over the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir he said “This (central) government has done only politics after the abrogation of Article 370 and no measures have been taken to provide assistance to Kashmiri Pandits"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's starer so far received excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.