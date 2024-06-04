Maharashtra Lok Sabha Results 2024: Check Full List of Mahayuti Winners and Losers

Mumbai, June 4: The Mahayuti has won 18 seats in Maharashtra. However, the BJP, which had contested 28 seats, has faced a major drubbing as it could win only 9 seats so far. The counting is still underway in Beed where the party nominee Pankaja Munde is locked in a direct fight against NCP(SP) nominee Bajarang Sonawane. Check Winners List of Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Here.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena has bagged seven seats while the recount is still underway in Mumbai North West. The NCP fought four seats but won one seat while the BJP ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha lost Parbhani.

The list of the winners from the BJP include Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Union Minister Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Anup Dhotre (Akola), Udayanraje Bhosale (Satara), Smita Wagh (Jalgaon), Raksha Khadse (Raver), Muralidhar Mohol (Pune) and Hemant Savara (Palghar).

The list of losers from the BJP comprises Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve (Jalna Union Minister of State Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi), Union Minister of State Dr Bharati Pawar (Dindori), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central), Sunil Mendhe (Bhandara-Gondia), Ashok Nete (Gadchiroli-Chimur), Navneet Rana (Amravati), Pratap Chikhalikar (Nanded), Sudhar Shrangare (Latur), Sujay Vikhe-Patil (Ahmednagar), Dr Subhash Bhamre (Dhule), Dr Heena Gavit (Nandurbar) and Mihir Kotecha (Mumbai North East).

The list of winners from Shiv Sena consists of state Cabinet minister Sandipan Bhamre (Aurangabad), Naresh Mhaske (Thane), Dr Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana), Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangle), Ravindra Waikar (Mumbai North West) and Shrirang Barne (Maval).

The list of losers from Shiv Sena include Raju Parwe (Ramtek), Rajashree Patil (Yavatmal-Washim), Baburao Kadam (Hingoli), Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur), Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi), Yamini Jadhav (Mumbai South) and Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central).

As far as the NCP is concerned, the party has won the lone seat that is Raigad where the state unit chief Sunil Tatkare emerged victorious. NCP losers are Sunetra Pawar (Baramati), Shivajirao Adhalrao (Shirur) and Archana Patil (Osmanabad).

