The month of August has reported the highest number of human death cases; Bushy vegetation and dense forests increase human-elephant conflicts

Of the 148 deaths because of elephant attacks from 2018, 26 have been reported in the month of August followed by 18 in July and 17 in May. In these five years, the month of August has reported the highest number of human death cases.

According to the forest department, even though there have been attacks during other months as well, however, the number of casualties has been minimal. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that since 2018, 26 humans have died owing to elephant attacks every year while the overall wildlife attacks are around 50.

The core reason for the rising incidents of human-animal conflict in Karnataka is the increased bushy vegetation which provides cover for elephants to move around and makes it challenging for humans to spot them for a distance. Mostly these attacks have been reported when people set out towards their field or for other work. A forest official stated that jumbos come out to human habitation in search of food. In monsoon season elephants roam around freely and it becomes difficult for humans to spot them. In Hassan and Kodagu districts with dense tree cover it is difficult to mark the difference between a forest and a private estate.

To minimize these attacks, and to rescue and rehabilitate these jumbos the government is setting up jumbo camps. In Hassan district, to make elephants stay in the forests, farmers have come to hand over their lands to set up elephant corridors. Farmers farming at the forest boundaries are ready to give up over 3k acres of agricultural land which can be added to the forest area despite if they get market value for their lands. The forest Minister informed that the lands might be acquired and extended forest cover after discussions and available financial grants.