'The occasion is special': PM Modi greets the nation on 74th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Thursday on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day Modi said this time, the occasion is also special because the country is celebrating it during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of Independence. Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, "Many wishes for the Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

Republic Day will be celebrated today at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will be present during the celebrations along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Republic Day Chief Guest. This year, the Indian Army will showcase Made in India weapon systems such as MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles among others. Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay his respects to martyrs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence, Defence Secretary, Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff will also be present.