"They're demolishing it," Tej Pratap blames BJP for bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 6 : Days after the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that it was demolished by Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur was collapsed on June 4.

"The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it," Tej Pratap said on Monday.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Patna High Court for seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the bridge, second time in a year.

After the collapse of the bridge, CM Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe and has asked the officials to identify those responsible for the incident.

"The bridge that collapsed on June 4, had collapsed last year also. I have instructed the authorities concerned to look into the matter seriously. It is not being constructed correctly that's why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it, I have instructed officials to visit the site and action will be taken," Kumar said.

