Thieves strike residence of Lalu Prasad's former lawyer in Patna

Patna, May 25 Unidentified thieves stole valuable documents and some silver articles from the residence of Lalu Prasad's lawyer Late Chitranjan Sinha in Patna, an official said.

Chitranjan Sinha died on June 1, 2020, and his wife Harsha Sinha and daughter Namrata Sinha are living in Bengaluru. Chitranjan Sinha has a flat (Flat number 331) in Janpara apartments in Khajanchi road under Pirbahore police station and his driver is living there as a caretaker.

According to an official of the Pirbahore police station, the flat was locked since May 14 as Sinha's driver Ranjan Yadav went to his native place in Nawada district.

"When he returned on Tuesday afternoon at 2.45 p.m., he found the locks of the main door and another lock inside the flat broken. Ranjan immediately informed Sinha's brother Shardendu Kumar Sinha, who is residing in the same apartment building who further informed us," the official said, requesting anonymity.

"We have found 2 silver glasses, 2 silver bowls, a silver diya, a silver plate and some items of puja apart from Rs 5,000 cash missing from a cupboard. The thieves have also stolen some important documents, bank passbooks and a very important file," he said on the statement made by the complainants.

"Interestingly, the thieves have not touched any gold ornaments from the flat. The gold ornaments are very much in the same place," he said.

As the important documents were missing from the flat, sources have said that it could be a deliberate attempt of known persons who may have wanted those documents to achieve their motives. The documents may be related to Lalu Prasad or his family members.

Chitranjan Sinha died on June 1, 2020 in Patna. After his demise, his wife and daughter were living in Bengaluru and they visit Patna on regular intervals. Chitranjan Sinha has been associated with Lalu Prasad since 1996 and was his lawyer in several cases, including the fodder scam. He appeared before the district courts and the Supreme Court as a lawyer of Lalu Prasad. He was also deployed as Additional advocate general of the Patna High Court between July 2016 till his death on June 1 2020.

