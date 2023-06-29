"This is a dictatorship," ex-CM Ibobi after Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at Churachandpur in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 29 : Former Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh, expressed his discontent, denouncing what he referred to as a "dictatorship" and questioned the state of democracy after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped at Churachandpur.

"This type of dictatorship...what is the fate of our democracy? This is a sample. This is a dictatorship. We are not coming here to politicise. We are coming here just to meet the people who are suffering, just to console them," said Ibobi.

Gandhi's convoy, which was on its way to Manipur's Churachandpur was stopped by local police at a check post near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometres from the State capital Imphal.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was forced to make his way back to the State capital a short while later after local police prevented his carcade from proceeding to Churachandpur, where the Congress leader was headed to meet with victims of ethnic violence.

"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is the possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we have not allowed him," Bishnupur Superintendent of Police (SP) Heisnam Balram Singh told ANI.

Gandhi returned to Imphal airport, and from there he will go to his pre-fixed program by helicopter, a Congress party source said.

Police, party workers and locals staged a protest and later, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"Seeing the ongoing situation in the State, we have stopped the VIPs from proceeding. They can go to places wherever they want by helicopter. If the police actions have been taken otherwise, it is not our problem," a police official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor