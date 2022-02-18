'This is a very absurd statement': BJP MP on Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiyas' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal on Thursday termed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remark of 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar ke bhaiye' as absurd.

"This is a very absurd statement. PM Narendra Modi said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had insulted Sant Ravidas and Guru Gobind Singh with his 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark as they were born in those regions. Guru Ravidas was born in Banaras and comes from UP. Now, see how unfortunate it is that they are not giving respect to those people who they are," Duggal told ANI.

"If he is calling the people of UP Bihar as 'bhaiyas', then you can imagine that he is insulting even such big religious leaders, I think this should be understood. This kind of politics and their politics of regionalism and familyism has always been there. They should abstain from it," she added.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his remark. Saying that the statement is "shameful", Kejriwal claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister called him a "Kala (black)".

"The comments are really shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. He also calls me 'Kala' (black)," said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference in Mohali. Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was also present at the press conference.

Notably, Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor