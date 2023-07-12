This was "loot ka vote", not "janata ka vote": WB BJP's Rahul Sinha on Bengal Panchayat poll results

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 : Alleging Trinamool Congress (TMC) of looting the entire Bengal, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday said that the recently conducted Panchayat poll was 'loot ka vote' and not 'janata ka vote'.

"This was 'loot ka vote' and not 'janata ka vote'. The result would have been different if this had been the people's vote. We don't accept this vote. They looted the entire Bengal...I don't accept this victory of TMC...By sending a fact-finding team (of BJP) this soon, our national president has proven that the party stand with the people of the state," the BJP leader said.

Counting votes in the panchayat elections is still underway, but the trends suggest TMC is sweeping the rural polls.

The Trinamool Congress won over 28,985 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 7,764 seats while Congress has secured 2,022 seats so far.

West Bengal BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, sat on a dharna (sit-in protest) outside a counting centre at Balurghat College under Dakshin Dinajpur district late on Tuesday night, alleging fabrication in Panchayat poll results.

Alleging the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of fabricating the results, State BJP chief Majumdar said that he will be opting for legal action in the matter.

Violence broke out in West Bengal ahead of the Gram Panchayat elections which were previously to be held on July 8. However, the voting day was marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging.

There were reports of booth capturing, and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Reports of ballot boxes being set on fire and clashes between political parties in different locations also emerged.

As a result, the State Election Commission announced the re-polling of the Panchayat election on July 10. So, it concluded on Monday and the counting was carried out on Tuesday, July 11.

West Bengal has 3,341 gram panchayats and the number of village panchayat election centres is 58,594. There are 63,229 seats at the Gram Panchayat level, 9730 at Panchayat Samiti and 928 at the Zila Parishad level.

In 2018, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won uncontested, 34 per cent of the seats in panchayat elections, which also saw various instances of violence.

