Thomas A Sangma elected as speaker of Meghalaya Assembly

Thomas A Sangma of the ruling National People's Party (NPP)-led coalition government was on Thursday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, "Congratulations to Thomas A Sangma on being unanimously elected the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Certain that the Speaker will uphold the sanctity of this August House & enable members to perform their duties in the best interest of the State."

Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, in Shillong.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with the support of 45 MLAs including two of the BJP has formed the government in the state.

Among the allies, the eight cabinet berths will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each to BJP and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP).

Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in the Assembly elections.

BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately.

Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against BJP's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2.

United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.

BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

