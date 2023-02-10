Thorough probe will be conducted in Kakinada labourer death incident, says District Collector

Following the death of seven labourers due to suffocation at Ambati Oil Factory in Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla has announced that an official team has been directed and soon a thorough probe will be taken up in the matter.

The DC further informed that a case has been registered against the company under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and action will be taken once the enquiry gets over.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning while the workers were engaged in the removal of oil sludge in an edible oil tanker in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district.

Officials immediately rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. The incident sent shock waves to the village.

According to the officials, the incident occurred in the Ambati Oil Factory of G. Ragampeta village under Peddapuram police limits when the workers had entered a 24-feet deep oil tanker one by one to clean it and suffocated to death.

Five of the deceased belonged to Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district while two others were from Pulimeru village of the same mandal, officials added.

The officials informed that further investigation is underway.

Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and said that the government should immediately pay compensation to the families of the deceased.

"The news of the death of seven workers in an accident at the Ambati Oil Factory in Kakinada district is shocking. The government should immediately pay compensation to the families of the deceased," Naidu tweeted.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju also condemned the incident and said that the government has failed in taking safety measures in industries. He demanded the government should focus on industrial safety and take immediate measures to prevent industrial mishaps.

The government announced Rs.25 lakhs exgratia to the families of the victims and talks are being held with the management for further compensation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor