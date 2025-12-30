Three die of ‘contaminated water’ in Indore; CM ensures free treatment, ex-gratia

Indore, Dec 30 A sudden outbreak of illness from suspected contaminated drinking water has shaken the Bhagirathpura locality in Indore, India's cleanest city for eight consecutive years, leaving residents in distress and prompting swift government intervention.

Over the past week, more than 60 people have been hospitalised with severe symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain after consuming tap water supplied from the Narmada River. Tragically, 70-year-old Nandlal Pal succumbed on Tuesday morning at a private hospital following ailments, days after being admitted with intense gastric complaints.

Family members attribute his deteriorating health directly to the tainted water, though officials are awaiting test results to confirm linkages.

Reportedly, two women have also died recently.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed profound grief over the incident via social media, paying tributes to the deceased and wishing speedy recovery to those under treatment. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved family and assured that the state government would fully cover medical expenses for all patients, including refunds for prior payments.

Local MLA and Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited hospitals late Monday, consoling affected families and reinforcing the commitment to free treatment.

Preliminary probes point to possible pipeline leakage during nearby excavation works or contamination in overhead tanks as culprits behind the crisis.

Residents have voiced frustration, claiming they repeatedly alerted authorities about foul-smelling and discoloured water but received no timely response.

In response, the opposition Congress organised protests outside the ward office, accusing the municipal corporation of negligence.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav inspected the area on Tuesday and convened an urgent review with Public Health Engineering officials.

Water samples have been dispatched for laboratory analysis, with flushing and disinfection of supply lines underway.

Chief Medical and Health Officer told media that hospitals remain on high alert, with around 60 admissions reported so far across facilities. He emphasised that no fatalities have resulted from treatment lapses, while door-to-door health checks continue to monitor the situation.

As investigations deepen, the episode raises concerns over water safety infrastructure in a city renowned for cleanliness, underscoring the need for vigilant maintenance to prevent such public health scares.

