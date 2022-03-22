Three LeT militants involved in Srinagar shootout identified

Srinagar, March 22 J&K Police said that the militants who were engaged in a shootout with the security forces on Tuesday, in which a policeman was killed, have been identified.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain policeman, Imran Ahmad, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that the militants engaged in the shootout at Soura have been identified and are being tracked.

Earlier, doctors at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, where the injured police constable was being treated, had said that after being 'assessed dead', they had revived the cop.

He, however, succumbed to his critical injuries later despite the best efforts of the doctors.

"A quick reaction team (QRT) of the police was following the three militants who were travelling in a red vehicle. They were engaged in a brief shootout at Soura in which a policeman sustained injuries and later succumbed," the IGP said.

The IGP said the group of three militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba was headed by Basit, who has taken over LeT's command in the region after the killing of Mehran Shalla, the self-styled commander of LeT-TRF, last year.

