Three members of interstate drug syndicate arrested

A team of Special Cell on Saturday arrested three kingpins of an interstate drug syndicate here who were involved in supplying contraband drugs for the last eight years, police said.

The arrested people include Rishi Kumar Singh (29 years) s/o Sh. Kailash Singh r/o Sant Nagar, Burari, Kuldeep Kumar (26 years) s/o Sh. Lalaram r/o Loni, Ghaziabad, UP, and Anurag Kumar Sinha (48 years) s/o Shri Rajeshwar Prasad Sinha r/o Timarpur Delhi, police said.

In the recent past information was being received that a drug syndicate operated by Kuldeep along with his associate Rishi Prasad was supplying illegal narcotics in the Delhi-NCR area.

The team members further developed the information through secret informers and technical analysis. Continuous efforts to develop information by HC Dinesh Kumar and HC Parmod Kumar and other team members revealed that a deal was maturing between Rishi and Kuldeep regarding the supply of a huge quantity of contraband under the NDPS Act.

Information was received by Insp. Manender Singh that stated Rishi would supply a big consignment of contraband drugs to above said Kuldeep near Wazirabad Flyover, Delhi, between 5:45 PM to 7 PM, on Dec 13.

Accordingly, a team was formed to apprehend the said drug peddlers. At about 6:45 PM accused Rishi Kumar Singh reached the spot on Scooty with two cardboard boxes of contraband loaded on his Scooty Reg. no. 'DL8SCE8546' and with one hired E-rikshaw bearing no. 'DL1ER0768' loaded with cardboard boxes containing contraband.

Accused Kuldeep arrived at the spot on a Passion Motorcycle no. 'DL5SBL2907' with hired Eeco Van bearing no. 'DL1LS3970'. Both the accused persons met and started loading the cardboard boxes from Scooty and E-rikshaw to Eeco Van.

Subsequently, they were surrounded and apprehended by the police team. After compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, contraband was recovered from the possession of both accused Rishi Kumar Singh and Kuldeep Kumar.

The contraband included - Two cardboard boxes containing Alprazolam Tablets IP 0.5 mg, and Alprasafe-0.5. Each cardboard contained 100 small boxes and each small box contained 10x10x6 tablets; Three cardboard boxes containing AKumentis tablets of 'Paracetamol, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride and Tramadol Hydrochloride Capsule' (325 mg + 10 mg + 50 mg). Each cardboard box contained 60 small boxes and each small box contained 10x8x3 tablets; Six cardboard boxes containing PROXYWEL SPAS tablets of 'Paracetamol, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride and Tramadol Hydrochloride Capsule'. Each cardboard box contained 60 small boxes and each small box contained 10x8x3 tablets.

All the recovered contraband was manufactured by 'Pure & Cure Healthcare Private Ltd (A subsidiary of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd) Plot No. 26A, 27-30, Sector 8A, IIE Sidcul, Ranipur, Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Accordingly, a Case was registered at P.S. Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi and both accused Rishi Kumar Singh and Kuldeep Singh were arrested.

During further investigation, the source of recovered contraband Anurag Kumar Sinha (48 years) s/o Rajeshwar Prasad Sinha r/o Timarpur, Delhi, was apprehended from Nehru Vihar, Delhi and arrested.

A raid was conducted with the help of officials from the Drugs Control Department at Anurag Kumar's shop cum godown, Shop no. 123, 1st Floor, Aggarwal Plaza, near DDA SFS Flat, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi. Search and seizure was carried out shop cum office.

The recovery included Tramwel (Tramadol Capsules IP), 15000 capsules; Tramwel (Tramadol Capsules IP, 5400 capsules; Tramwel-Ultra (Tramadol Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen Tablets USP), 3600 tablets; MEFAR-PD (Paracetamol, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride & Tramadol Hydrochloride Capsules, 28000 capsules; Proxywel Spas (Paracetamol, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride & Tramadol Hydrochloride Capsules), 54480 capsules; Slepraz 0.5 (Alprazolam Tablets IP), 103800 tablets and Maverex Cough Syrup (Chlorpheniramine Maleate & Codeine Phosphate Syrup ) 100ml, 150 bottles.

In all, 2,36,080 tablets of contraband Tramadol, 2,23,800 tablets of contraband Alprazolam, and 150 bottles of contraband Codeine were recovered. The value of the recovered contraband in the international market is approximately 15 crores.

It was found that the wholesale Drug License of accused Anurag Kumar Sinha had expired and renewal was pending with the concerned dept.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor