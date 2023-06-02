Three students assaulted in Mangaluru, 6 accused absconding

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 : Three male students were allegedly assaulted on Thursday by a gang in the Someshwar Beach of Mangaluru, police said.

According to the police commissioner, the three male friends and their female friends were at Someshwar Beach when six persons arrived and reportedly thrashed the male students.

"Today, around 7.20 pm, a group of six friends asked for the details of the male students and then beat up the three boys at Someshwar beach," an officer said.

The commissioner stated that the officials reached the spot after they received the information about the incident.

"We reached the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital. The accused are currently absconding," he said.

An FIR was registered on a complaint filed in connection with the matter.

"We have formed two teams to nab the accused," the commissioner added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

