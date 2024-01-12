Tiger Spotted in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Seen Near Pilibhit, Forest Teams on Alert

January 12, 2024

On Thursday, officials reported the sighting of a tiger on the outskirts of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. A video capturing the big cat walking along the Bisalpur road near Roop Pur Kripa village surfaced on social media.

Anjani Srivastava, Sub Divisional Officer of Social Forestry, informed PTI that the tiger, which came remarkably close to the city, originated from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. He added that there's a possibility it lost its way.

Locals Spotted Tiger in UP

Upon the evening sighting, the area was cordoned off. A team comprising police officers and the forest department reached the location to prevent potential wildlife-human conflicts, as stated by Srivastava. Further operation to rescue the tiger awaits permission. Both the forest department and police teams remain on high alert. A crowd had gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the tiger.

