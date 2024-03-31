"Till Now No One Has Able to Prove Allegations Against Hemant Soren," Says Wife Kalpana During Loktantra Bachao Rally

Hemant Soren, Former CM of Jharkhand, and his wife Kalpana Soren attended the Lok Tantra Bacho rally on Sunday organized by the INDIA bloc to demonstrate unity against the government and protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. While addressing the crowd she said that no one could prove allegations against her husband and jailed Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal. She urged people to vote for INIDA bloc parties in upcoming Lok Sabah Elections to save democracy.

“No matter how big one becomes, one cannot be the greatest. The biggest thing is the public. Therefore, you will have to use your vote properly in the coming elections. Also, the INDIA alliance will have to win. Kejriwal is in jail for 10 days. Hemant Soren was arrested two months ago. Till now no one has been able to prove the allegations against him. Your vote is the biggest court, ” Said Kalpana at Ramlila Maidan rally. This sea of people today proves that there is opposition to the tyrannical powers that have decided to destroy the country. ”The people of the country are bigger than any political party or leader. Strengthen the INDIA alliance by voting for us to save democracy. The people will defeat the tyrannical forces that are ruining the country. This has been proved by today’s crowd,” she added.

She further said, “Our strength is the 140-crore people of this country, but there is an attempt to erode the guarantees given by BR Ambedkar and to create a divide among communities. We need to take a lesson from Lord Ram who gave respect to his opponent even after defeating him.”

“Modi ki guarantee” poll plank, she asked, “Who will take ‘guarantee of the NDA’s guarantee?” “We will have to come on the streets to save democracy, Jharkhand will not bow down. This historic ‘Sankalp sabha’ is being organised today against the dictatorship (in the country). I thank everyone who has come here today, this will only strengthen the INDIA alliance,” she added.

Major opposition leaders from different parts of the country took part in the alliance's Save Democracy Rally. Leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from Congress, Mehbooba Mufti from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Sharad Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference (NC), and Tejashwi Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with others, came together on one platform to show unity.

