Time to fulfil aspirations of Telangana martyrs: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 3 With the Congress racing ahead to wrest power from BRS in Telangana on Sunday, state party chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the time has come to fulfil the aspirations of martyrs and four crore people of the state.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president paid tributes to Srikanth Chary, who was among the first to set himself ablaze demanding statehood to Telangana.

Chary, a student of pharmacology from Nalgonda district, succumbed to his burn injuries on December 3, 2009.

Revanth Reddy, a front-runner for the post of the Chief Minister, took to X to pay tributes to Chary saying that he kept the Telangana aspirations sky-high.

"Kudos to the immortals who kept Telangana's aspirations high in the sky... The time has come to fulfill the aspirations of the immortals and the aspirations of four crore people."

After polling concluded on November 30, Revanth Reddy had recalled that it was on this day Chary had set himself ablaze and he succumbed on December 3.

The Congress leader had predicted that the party would come to power to fulfil the aspirations of the martyrs.

Chary’s self-immolation had triggered massive protests for bifurcation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

On December 9, 2009 the then UPA government at the Centre had announced the process for formation of Telangana state will be initiated.

Revanth Reddy has already said that the Congress Chief Minister will take oath on December 9, which is also the birthday of former party president Sonia Gandhi.

