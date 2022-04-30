Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to establish college affiliated to Vedic University in Maharashtra

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust chairman YV Subba Reddy has agreed to establish a college affiliated to the Vedic University in Maharashtra, said Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday.

Thackeray, in a series of tweets, said that he had requested the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman to set up the college and he has agreed "in principle."

This comes after Thackeray offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple and handed over documents pertaining to land donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple at Navi Mumbai.

"It was my greatest honour to humbly hand over the official letter of allotment of land for the Lord Venkateswara Temple (Tirupati) in Maharashtra to the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Y V Subba Reddy. This was only possible with the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara," the minister said.

"I have also requested the board to establish a college affiliated to the 'Vedic University' in Maharashtra, to which the chairman has in principle agreed. The Lord's divine presence in Maharashtra will bring peace, joy, and security to the people, blessing each of us," he added.

On April 20, Maharashtra Cabinet cleared the proposal to hand over 10 acres of land near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to the Tirupati Temple Trust.

Following this, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman expressed gratitude to the state government.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the entire cabinet of Maharashtra Government for approving the allotment of land for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Maharashtra," Subbareddy had tweeted.

