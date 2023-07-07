Tis Hazari Court violence: BCD takes cognizance of viral videos, sets up fact finding panel

New Delhi [India], July 7 : The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Thursday constituted a fact finding committee after taking suo moto cognizance of viral videos of violence in Tis Hazari court between two groups of lawyers. The committee shall file its report within three days.

Meanwhile, BCD on Thursday suspended the enrollment of advocates Lalit Sharma and Sachin Sangwan with immediate effect.

These advocates are said to be associated with an office bearer of DBA. Lalit Sharma is brother of Atul Sharma, who is the secretary of Delhi Bar Association.

BCD chairman and senior advocate KK Manan on Thursday issued a notice in this regard. He took the decision after taking note of viral videos of the firing incident.

It said it was brought to the notice of the chairman that in a viral video clip on the above incident, Lalit Sharma was found involved in the firing incident on the Tis Hazari Court premises.

"Under the power vested with me in Rule 42 of Bar Council of Delhi Rules, the licence to practice of Lalit Sharma, Advocate, has also been suspended with immediate effect," the notice read.

The fact finding committee shall enquire as to who all were involved in the violent incident at Tis Hazari, alongwith their enrolment numbers and place of practice.

This committee would comprise advocates BCD member Rajiv Khosla; former president, Delhi High Court Bar Association and former president, Delhi Bar Association, Himal Akhtar; co-chairman and former vice-chairman, BCD, Rakesh Sherawat; member and former chairman, BCD, RN Vats; former member, BCD and former president, Delhi Bar Association, Vinod Sharma.

The last named is also the president of Saket Bar Association.

The committee shall enquire as to how many outsiders were involved in the incident and who brought them. The committee will also deliberate and find how the "deep-rooted conspiracy" to malign the advocate fraternity at large is being propagated on the social media, notice issued on July 6 read.

The Secretary, BCD issued a letter to Sachin Sangwan informing him of the suspension of his licence.

The letter issued by Col (Retd.) Arun Sharma, secretary, BCD said the Council has taken suo-moto cognizance of a viral video of the incident in which two groups of advocates clashed, hurled abuses and even resorted to firing on the Tis Hazari Court premises on July 5.

"You (Sachin Sabgwan) being an advocate resorting to violence that too inside the court premises is highly deplorable and is gross misconduct," the notice read.

"The BCD chairman, under the power vested in him under section Rule 42, Chapter-IV of Bar Council of Delhi Rules, has suspended your licence to practice as an advocate, with immediate effect," the notice stated further.

Tis Hazari court on Thursday evening remanded Sachin Sangwan, along with two others Aman Singh and Ravi Gupta in 4 days' police custody.

