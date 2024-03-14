TMC MP Arjun Singh Set To Re-Join BJP After Denial of Lok Sabha Ticket From Barrackpore

TMC leader and MP Arjun Singh on Thursday, March 14, said that he would return to the BJP after he was denied a party ticket from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents.

“When I joined the Trinamool Congress in 2022, I was promised that I would be re-nominated as the TMC’s candidate from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. But the party did not keep its promise and betrayed me. So, I have decided to return to the BJP,” he said.

'Betrayed by TMC, will return to BJP,' said Singh during the press brief. Singh also claimed that a "top TMC leader" would join the saffron party along with him. Singh had quit the BJP and rejoined TMC after being elected from the seat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had left the TMC and joined BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC, which announced its candidate list on Sunday, nominated state minister Partha Bhowmick from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.