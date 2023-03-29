TN IPS officer accused of custodial torture suspended

Chennai, March 29 Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, accused of custodial torture, has been placed under suspension, Chief Minister M.K Stalin informed the state Assmebly on Wednesday.

The IPS officer was notorious for resorting to extreme measures like pulling out the teeth of those taken for questioning and breaking the testicles of men in custody.

Chief Minister Stalin was responding to the calling attention motion moved by several members.

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission chairman, V. Bhaskaran had earlier ordered a suo motu inquiry against the IPS officer over media reports regarding the atrocities unleashed by him.

The SHRC had ordered an Inspector General officer of the human rights body to inquire into the allegations and furnish a report within six weeks.

A youth named Chellappa had taken to social media platforms alleging that the IPS officer had plucked his tooth and filled his mouth with gravel. His allegations had gone viral.

The Netaji Subash Sena, a political outfit of Tamil Nadu, has alleged that the police officer was involved in plucking the teeth of more than 40 people and that he had even crushed the testicles of some of the accused.

Advocate Maharajan, the leader of the Netaji Subash Sena, had taken the matter before the public and told the media that he had verified the allegations of 17 people and was further probing the allegations.

The 2020 batch IPS officer is a product of IIT- Bombay and has been posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli district since November 2022.

