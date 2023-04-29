TN: Passenger from Kuala Lumpur intercepted at Chennai airport after snakes found in checked-in baggage

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : A female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted at Chennai airport on Friday for carrying 22 snakes of various species in her checked-in baggage, Chennai customs said.

Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection Act, 1972."

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered by the Customs department of Chennai Airport, the officials said.

According to the customs official, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered after two unattended bags found near the baggage claim belt of a pax who arrived from Bangkok were examined on January 11.

It further said that the recovered wildlife species have been deported to Bangkok on January 12.

"The recovered wildlife species have been deported to Bangkok by FD-154 on 12.01.23 under the deportation order issued by the Department of mal Quarantine and Certification Services," the customs official said.

