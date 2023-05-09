TN police conduct checks at special camp for foreign nationals

Chennai, May 9 The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday conducted checks at a special camp for foreign nationals located close to the Tiruchi central prison, and seized three mobile phones, one tablet, one laptop, and a modem in the raids.

Around 300 police personnel were involved in the searches led by two DCP-rank officers.

It may be noted that a similar raid was conducted on July 22 last year during which several incriminating documents linking the inmates to an international drugs cartel, mobile phones, and tablets were seized. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested nine persons during the raids of July 22.

Police sources told that the raids were conducted based on information about the presence of narcotic substances in the camp.

